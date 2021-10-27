Local firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in the Upper Pond Creek are mourning the loss of a beloved volunteer firefighter.

Jay Cook was born and raised in Kentucky. He was a volunteer firefighter at the Upper Pond Creek Fire Department.

He died on Monday after being diagnosed with COVID-19 a week ago.

He started as a junior firefighter as a kid and stayed with it his entire life. He also worked with various relief efforts, including the Red Cross.

Community members said he leaves a legacy of helping hands.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.