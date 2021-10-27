KSP looking for missing Perry County man

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police need your help in finding a missing man.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 troopers are looking for Bradley Garwood, 22.

Trooper Matt Gayheart said Post 13 received a call at 3:42 Wednesday morning about Garwood’s disappearance.

We are told he was last seen in the Browns Fork area of Perry County.

He was wearing a heavy brown jacket, gray pants and green rubber boots.

Troopers believe Garwood has several mental health issues, including PTSD and anxiety.

If you have any information in reference to his whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police, Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

