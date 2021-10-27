Kentucky suspends license of doctor who had a patient overdose in waiting room

(WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to the Herald Leader, a state board suspended the Kentucky medical license of a doctor convicted of health fraud and improperly distributing pain pills.

Dr. Samson K. Orusa, of Clarksville, TN., applied to renew his Kentucky license in March, but the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency suspension order against him in October.

In a letter, Orusa said that he was innocent and anticipated being acquitted on more than 40 charges against him.

A jury in Tennessee convicted Orusa of illegally distributing opioid pain pills, health care fraud, money laundering and maintaining a medical practice for the purpose of prescribing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose.

Orusa was also convicted of prescribing painkillers and other drugs without doing proper examinations. Allegedly, he prescribed drugs to people even though tests showed they didn’t have those drugs in their system, a sign that they were selling the drugs.

One patient died of an overdose after Orusa prescribed him several drugs and another patient overdosed on heroin in Orusa’s waiting room.

On the same day that the state of Tennessee revoked his pain-management certificate, Orusa allegedly wrote 164 individual prescriptions for 12,754 pills.

He also billed Medicare for services to 57 patients in one day; however, he was only at the clinic for less than six hours, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jurors decided that Orusa was subject to forfeiting a 2017 Mercedes Benz and financial accounts with a value of $918,000 to the government.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.