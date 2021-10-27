Advertisement

Kentucky suspends license of doctor who had a patient overdose in waiting room

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT/Herald Leader) - According to the Herald Leader, a state board suspended the Kentucky medical license of a doctor convicted of health fraud and improperly distributing pain pills.

Dr. Samson K. Orusa, of Clarksville, TN., applied to renew his Kentucky license in March, but the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure issued an emergency suspension order against him in October.

In a letter, Orusa said that he was innocent and anticipated being acquitted on more than 40 charges against him.

A jury in Tennessee convicted Orusa of illegally distributing opioid pain pills, health care fraud, money laundering and maintaining a medical practice for the purpose of prescribing drugs without a legitimate medical purpose.

Orusa was also convicted of prescribing painkillers and other drugs without doing proper examinations. Allegedly, he prescribed drugs to people even though tests showed they didn’t have those drugs in their system, a sign that they were selling the drugs.

One patient died of an overdose after Orusa prescribed him several drugs and another patient overdosed on heroin in Orusa’s waiting room.

On the same day that the state of Tennessee revoked his pain-management certificate, Orusa allegedly wrote 164 individual prescriptions for 12,754 pills.

He also billed Medicare for services to 57 patients in one day; however, he was only at the clinic for less than six hours, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jurors decided that Orusa was subject to forfeiting a 2017 Mercedes Benz and financial accounts with a value of $918,000 to the government.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School assembly under investigation after photos go viral
(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Photo of Scooby Doo submitted by Hillview Stables.
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return

Latest News

The department indicated the scam is circulating through phone calls and text messages as well...
Pulaski County Judge Executive Stephen Kelley phone hacked
UPIKE Horrorfest
UPIKE hosts Horrorfest
Jason Booher, a central Kentucky educator who survived what was the nation’s deadliest drunk...
Mercer Co. educator, Carrollton bus crash survivor running marathons to raise drunk driving awareness
A man is in the hospital after a crashing his truck at Keeneland.
WATCH | Man crashes truck, ends up underneath it near Keeneland’s main track