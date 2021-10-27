Advertisement

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky gives grants to several state organizations

Foundation for a Health Kentucky
Foundation for a Health Kentucky(WYMT)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Foundation for a Healthy officials announced the recipients of the “Keeping our Communities Healthy” grants on Wednesday.

The mini grants were awarded to 12 organizations across the Commonwealth, including three in Eastern Kentucky.

The Eastern Kentucky winners were Grace Community Health Center in Knox County, Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency and Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

“These organizations are on the front line of the effort to get more Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We are proud to support their hard work to protect our citizens against serious injury or death from the virus.”

What will this winter look like?: What Health Experts are saying and what you should know

