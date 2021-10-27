Advertisement

Coworkers and clients remember the life and legacy of hairstylist Phillip Adams(Karma Salon and Spa)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Hazard salon and spa is mourning the loss of a longtime Eastern Kentucky hairstylist.

Phillip Adams, 59, died October 13th from COVID-19 complications.

He was diagnosed with the disease in early August.

He worked at Karma Salon and Spa in Hazard since 2003.

His coworkers and clients are remembering him for his life and how much he loved it. One coworker we spoke with said his death inspired her to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I done it for him, I mean that was his thing, he messaged me,’ if you do anything please get the vaccine,’ said Brittney Taylor. “I think that you need to and he may have saved my life, you know.”

