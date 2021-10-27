Corbin wins fifth straight 13th Region Volleyball Championship

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - For the fifth straight year, the Corbin Lady Redhounds are the 13th Reigion champions.

Corbin beat Whitley County 3-1 to clinch the title.

The Lady Colonels did manage to pick up the second set, 25-16. Whitley County had been swept by Corbin in the 50th District championship.

”I think every year gets harder and harder especially because the teams in our region keep getting better and better,” said Corbin head coach Vanessa Ross. “Our girls are hungry and they come in every single day in practice and they want to learn, they want to do better. It literally comes down to who’s going to strategically come out here and play ball. I think for us, that’s all we work on. For our program, it’s huge. Especially five years in a row.”

The Lady Redhounds advance to the state tournament where they will take on the 10th Region champion on Monday.

