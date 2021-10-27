Cold morning gives way to a fairly nice afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Frost Advisory is out for some counties until later this morning, but I think the fog saved most of us from widespread issues. Regardless, it’s still a cold start to the day.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will wake up in the 30s this morning, but I think most of us stayed above freezing, so any fog we have will just be the regular kind. Make sure you take it easy out there early though. It will be a beautiful afternoon, but stay a little on the cooler side as highs only climb into the upper 50s even with the sunshine.

After starting out clear, the clouds will increase overnight and rain chances are possible late as lows fall into the mid-40s for most locations.

Extended Forecast

Thursday begins a stretch of soggy weather thanks to our second cold front of the week. Unfortunately, for those looking forward to Trick or Treating or Friday night football, these rain chances will hang around all the way through the first part of the weekend. Highs will start in the low 60s on Thursday and drop into the 50s for Friday and Saturday.

We do finally get a break in the action just in time for Halloween on Sunday and to wrap up October. Sun and clouds with slightly warmer temperatures highlight the end of the weekend, taking us into the low 60s for highs.

November starts on a fairly nice note on Monday with more sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid-60s.

