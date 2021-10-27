Advertisement

Bowling Green homeowner sets up impressive Halloween display

By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween night is just around the corner, many are preparing for trick-or-treaters, and one Bowling Green homeowner goes the extra mile every year to spread the Halloween spirit.

Melanie Chaffin and her daughter Hannah Greer turn on the Halloween lights and decorations every night, which draws quite a few people to the neighborhood.

“Whenever I turned on the lights earlier, people were already starting to come down the streets as soon as I turn them on,” Greer said. “It just puts a smile on my face seeing the community come by and just making people happy because I know they enjoy it as much as we do.”

Chaffin has always had a love for Halloween, even has a Halloween-themed tattoo on her arm. She has been setting up a display like this, which grows every year, for about 12 years now.

Each year has a different theme, this year’s theme is ‘CarnEvil.’ “We are going to be in some clown costumes, you know, all the little carnival things, definitely gonna have a full-sized jack-in-the-box that we’re bringing in,” Chaffin said.

She invites people to stop by on Halloween as she has at least 1,000 treat bags prepared for kids. The house is at 707 Magnolia Street in Bowling Green.

