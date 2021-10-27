Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both lanes of US-23 in Pike County will be closed for a time Wednesday morning, according to Pike County Emergency Management.

The section at the intersection near the Bob Evans Restaurant will be closed at 10:00 a.m. so that Kentucky State Police can do an accident reconstruction.

The road is expected to be closed for around one hour.

