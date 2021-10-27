Advertisement

Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning

Caltrans reopened Monitor Pass/State Route 89 after closing it Thursday.
Caltrans reopened Monitor Pass/State Route 89 after closing it Thursday.(AP)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both lanes of US-23 in Pike County will be closed for a time Wednesday morning, according to Pike County Emergency Management.

The section at the intersection near the Bob Evans Restaurant will be closed at 10:00 a.m. so that Kentucky State Police can do an accident reconstruction.

The road is expected to be closed for around one hour.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Photo of Scooby Doo submitted by Hillview Stables.
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
Sandy Hook Fire Department pumper truck rolls into ditch.
Fire truck rolls into ditch after road gives out; no available funds to replace it

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky author comes to HCTC for diversity talk - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky author comes to HCTC for diversity talk - 11:00 p.m.
AEP to sell Kentucky Power - October 26, 2021
AEP to sell Kentucky Power - October 26, 2021
Reward offered for information on elk poaching near Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
Reward offered for information on elk poaching near Hazard - 11:00 p.m.
ACLU sues Kentucky Department of Corrections over mail procedures - 11:00 p.m.
ACLU sues Kentucky Department of Corrections over mail procedures - 11:00 p.m.