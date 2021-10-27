Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Both lanes of US-23 in Pike County will be closed for a time Wednesday morning, according to Pike County Emergency Management.
The section at the intersection near the Bob Evans Restaurant will be closed at 10:00 a.m. so that Kentucky State Police can do an accident reconstruction.
The road is expected to be closed for around one hour.
