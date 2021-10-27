Another low pressure means more heavy rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve enjoyed a break from the rain for the past 48 hours or so, but grab that rain gear because we’ve got more on the way for the second half of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds will continue to stream back into the mountains overnight as low pressure works closer to the region and we bring in more moisture. The influx of cloud cover will keep temperatures milder overnight...at least when compared to last night. We could even see a shower or two in the Cumberland Valley close to daybreak as lows settle into the upper 40s.

Our low pressure will be coming at us from the southwest and eventually moving right over us. That will keep our threat for severe weather low, but does mean that we have plenty of rain on the way for Thursday and into Thursday night. Showers will move through in waves with only small windows of opportunity for a bit of sunshine in between. That will keep our temperatures below normal again, only around 60°. Showers continue off and on overnight as well as we fall back to near 50°.

Through the Weekend

Our low pressure keeps off-and-on showers with us through the day on Friday as temperatures stay well below normal. Highs only look to climb into the upper 50s to near 60°. You will definitely need something to stay warm and dry at any of our Friday night football games as temperatures will fall back through the 50s, on our way to a low in the upper 40s.

Showers stick around early on Saturday as our low pressure finally starts moving away from the mountains. Once all is said and done, we could see upwards of two inches of rain across the area. Saturday afternoon and evening look to stay cloudy as highs in the upper 50s fall back to a low in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll get another break from the rain for Sunday through Tuesday as high pressure works in, allowing highs to get a little bit closer to average, in the middle to upper 60s before another rain chance looks to move our way for the middle of next week.

