ACLU sues Kentucky Department of Corrections over mail procedures

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The ACLU of Kentucky and the Department of Advocacy filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky Department of Corrections, among others Monday.

The lawsuit claims that starting sometime in 2020, certain jails began confiscating all incoming legal mail, taking a photocopy, then delivering only the photocopy to the inmate.

Lawyers say that often times, those letters contain information that should be confidential between an attorney and client.

The lawsuit argues that the photocopies are not always complete, and the original letter is not secured, meaning others could read the confidential information.

ACLU members say that it is a violation of the right to legal counsel without interference by the state as guaranteed by the 14th Amendment.

You can read the complete lawsuit as filed here.

