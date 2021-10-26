Yusuf Corker named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Senior safety Yusuf Corker has been named one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced. The award honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity and embodied by former NFL star Ronnie Lott.

Corker, a 6-0, 204-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, has played in 44 career games with 31 straight starting nods at safety. Through seven games in 2021, he ranks third on the team in total tackles with 40, including a pair of tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a quarterback hurry. He ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with seven pass breakups.

As a junior in 2020, he finished second on the team in tackles (77) behind NFL first-round draft pick Jamin Davis. He also added 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, earning All-SEC Second Team honors by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

