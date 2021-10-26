Advertisement

Yusuf Corker named Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist

Yusuf Corker Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List
Yusuf Corker Named to Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List(UK Athletics)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Senior safety Yusuf Corker has been named one of 20 quarterfinalists for the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy, The Pacific Club IMPACT Foundation announced. The award honors the top defensive player in college football who makes the biggest impact for his team, both on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity and embodied by former NFL star Ronnie Lott.

Corker, a 6-0, 204-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, has played in 44 career games with 31 straight starting nods at safety. Through seven games in 2021, he ranks third on the team in total tackles with 40, including a pair of tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a quarterback hurry. He ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with seven pass breakups.

As a junior in 2020, he finished second on the team in tackles (77) behind NFL first-round draft pick Jamin Davis. He also added 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble, earning All-SEC Second Team honors by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Hillview Stables
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return

Latest News

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Will Levis named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021
FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
Howard named AP First Team All-American
Sahvir Wheeler. Zan Payne. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
Four UK Men’s Basketball players named Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC
UK Women’s Basketball Team Photo. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
Elzy preaching culture in first full season as Kentucky head coach