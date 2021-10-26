St. Joseph London relaxes visitation restrictions

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - St. Joseph officials recently announced that they’ve relaxed visitation restrictions for patients.

Andrea Holecek, VP of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer listed the updated restrictions:

Inpatient and obstetrics are now allowed to have two designated visitors instead of just one

It’s recommended that the inpatient visitors switch out instead of both being there at the same time

Individuals in obstetrics can have two designated visitors in the room during delivery

People in the emergency department are allowed to have one designated visitor

Outpatient individuals can have visitors if they are coming to provide a specific care/service for the patient

All visitors can stay for 24 hours. There are no limited visitation hours.

”It’s a great feeling because we know the best thing for patients when they’re ill, recovering from disease or an injury or surgery is to have their loved ones with them,” said Holecek. “That’s the best part of therapy is to have the people that they love around them, so we’re happy to start to offer that to patients again.”

