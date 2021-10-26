Sheriff: Knox County woman arrested for drug charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies announced the arrest of a woman in Cannon, Kentucky on Tuesday morning.

On Monday night, deputies were investigating an ongoing drug case when they executed an arrest warrant.

Shirley Black, 46, was arrested for drug trafficking.

Police said they also found cash, meth, narcotics and other drugs that they believed were being prepared to sell.

Black was taken to the Knox County jail.

