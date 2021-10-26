Advertisement

Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing a host of charges after police say she broke into a home under construction and stole several items.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Wayne County deputies were called to a report of a suspicious car sitting in front of the home on Highway 824. Before they arrived at the scene, they were informed the woman, later identified as Amanda Troxell, 37, of Monticello, had entered the home while the homeowner was there.

When police arrived, they found Troxell inside one of the homeowner’s cars that she had driven just down the road from the house. Deputies found stolen items from the home inside the car. During the investigation, deputies found out from the woman who lived at the home the suspect said told her when she went inside that she was her “guardian angel”.

Deputies arrested Troxell and charged her with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, menacing and public intoxication.

When she arrived at the jail, she started fighting with a deputy jailer while she was being booked and an assault charge was added on.

She is being held at the Wayne County Detention Center.

