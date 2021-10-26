New state-of-the-art facility being built for National Guard in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A new addition is coming to Kentucky’s National Guard headquarters in Frankfort.

Tuesday morning, officials broke ground on a first of its kind building at the Boone National Guard Center.

The new building will be a joint forces building for the Army and Air National Guard. Officials say the new state-of-the-art facility will be able to house the command teams for both branches of the Guard.

This morning the Kentucky National Guard broke ground on a new state of the art facility that will serve as a joint forces headquarters at the National Guard Center in Frankfort. This is a first of it's kind project. I'll have more on the groundbreaking coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/rl725JrHnz — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) October 26, 2021

National Guard officials say that the new building is going to be the first built strictly for commanders on the grounds and they say the building can help to streamline and coordinate the command operations here on base.

Governor Andy Beshear was on hand to take part in the ceremony. He thanked the Guard and its members for all they’ve done to support the commonwealth, especially in the last two years.

“Y’all work tirelessly, never complain, answer the call each and every time,” Gov. Beshear said. “We see so much of the goodness, that I believe makes us Kentuckians, in your actions each and every day, and I think this groundbreaking today, and even this center, is the least we can do to support you.”

The governor also had the honor of promoting General Hal Lamberton to the rank of Major General.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.