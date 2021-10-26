Man killed in LMPD officer-involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer shot and killed a man while responding to a domestic disturbance call. It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of River Bend Drive in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.

Responding officers entered an apartment when a man reached for a gun and fired at them, according to an LMPD spokesperson. One of the officers then fired back.

The shooting was captured on body camera video, according to LMPD. The shooting investigation will be handled by Kentucky State Police.

The victim’s identity and the officers involved have not been revealed.

Several hours later, WAVE 3 News spoke with several neighbors, many of whom had not yet heard about the shooting.

One woman, who only wanted to be identified by her first name Beverly, told WAVE 3 News that the shooting has made her reconsider moving out of the area. She told WAVE 3 News that while burglaries and other petty crimes have become common in the area, she had never witnessed a shooting so close to her apartment complex.

“People have been, you know, going in your cars, taking things of that nature,” Beverly said. “Yeah it is (the final straw). It absolutely is.”

Jennifer, another neighbor, told WAVE 3 News that she found out about the shooting on her way to work. She said it is terrifying to have something like that happen so close to her home.

“Oh Lord, yes,” Jennifer said. “(The area is) totally different than it used to be. All the violence is unbelievable.”

Kentucky State Police hasn’t made clear whether or not the body camera video from the shooting will be released.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.