‘Make sure you watch them’: Pike County town preparing for Halloween and reminding parents and children to stay safe

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - As Halloween rolls around, so does trick-or-treating. Many neighborhoods will be packed with ghosts and gremlins searching for candy.

The Pikeville Police Department will be throughout the area’s neighborhoods to ensure the safety of all involved, but there are precautions trick-or-treaters and parents could take to ensure a safe, yet still spooky Halloween experience.

One simple precaution is checking your child’s candy for tampering and making sure it is safe to eat.

“When I was a kid, my parents did the same thing,” said Pikeville PD Public Information Officer Tony Conn. “When you get the candy, I know they want to eat it in the car, but try to go through it.”

Another simple change to make is ensuring your child’s costume is high visibility with some form of light or reflective tape.

“Most of Halloween costumes here right next to them is the little lights you hang off, little flashlights the kids carry around, shaped like pumpkins and things,” said Officer Conn. “That way they can be seen by you and us.”

Another precaution to take is to social distance. Although the pandemic is slowly fading away, the CDC still recommends social distancing.

“Just do good social distancing, don’t need to horde up and get in big groups and go. You’re going to be outside, that’s a good thing,” said Officer Conn. “Clusters of kids and things like that just do the social distance thing since we still have COVID around here and still get some issues with that.”

Since COVID-19 canceled most trick-or-treating in 2020, city officials are expecting a large turnout for this year’s festivities and can only suggest steering clear of the downtown area on trick-or-treat night on Thursday, Oct. 28, and if you must go into a crowded neighborhood to be aware of your surroundings at all times.

“Just make sure you watch them, make sure you watch for anything, expect the unexpected,” said Officer Conn. “Put your phones down, pay attention, park if you can, get out on foot if you can. If you don’t have to be downtown or be in these neighborhoods, just don’t.”

Officer Conn also wanted to remind others of Pikeville’s Nightmare on Main event happening Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and to start on Lorraine Street in downtown Pikeville for the first drive-through trick-or-treat checkpoint.

