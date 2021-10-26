Advertisement

AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with American Electric Power, the parent company of Kentucky Power announced in a release on Tuesday they would be selling all Kentucky operations.

They said they will be sold to Liberty, a company that provides electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater services to more than 1 million people in the U.S. and Canada.

The current employees of Kentucky Power will transition to Liberty when the sale is finalized.

Officials said customers do not need to make any changes at this time.

