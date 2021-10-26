Advertisement

Howard named AP First Team All-American

FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the...
FILE - Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) brings the ball down court against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in College Station, Texas, in this Thursday, Jan. 7 2021, file photo. Howard was named to the preseason Associated Press NCAA college basketball All-America team on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)(Sam Craft | AP)
By Camille Gear
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) - The Associated Press preseason women’s All-America team is out and Paige Bueckers of UConn is a unanimous choice.

She was joined by fellow sophomore Caitlin Clark of Iowa; junior Aliyah Boston of South Carolina; and two seniors, NaLyssa Smith of Baylor and Rhyne Howard of Kentucky. Boston and Howard were on the preseason team last year.

Bueckers was the first freshman to win the AP’s Player of the Year award as she helped UConn reach the Final Four last spring.

