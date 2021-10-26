Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces less than 1,500 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,493 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 738,190.

421 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 893 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 266 people remain in the ICU, with 148 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.66%.

The Governor also announced 25 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,665.

50 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Cumberland County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 77.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

