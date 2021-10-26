Advertisement

Four UK Men’s Basketball players named Coaches’ Preseason All-SEC

Sahvir Wheeler. Zan Payne. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - The league’s coaches agree with the media on one thing: Kentucky men’s basketball’s preseason All-Southeastern Conference players.

The preseason coaches’ All-SEC squads were revealed Tuesday and Kentucky’s honorees were identical to last week’s media selections. Junior guard Sahvir Wheeler was voted to the first team while graduate student guard Kellan Grady and junior forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe were tabbed to the second team.

The head coaches from the league were tasked with selecting eight players for the All-SEC First Team and eight for the All-SEC Second Team. With no ties broken, 10 players made the first team and eight were selected to the second team.

Joining Wheeler on the first team were Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly, Arkansas’ JD Notae, Auburn’s Allen Flanigan, Florida’s Colin Castleton, LSU’s Darius Days, Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar, Tennessee’s John Fulkerson and Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr.

In addition to Kentucky’s three picks, Davonte Davis from Alabama, Jabari Smith from Auburn, Xavier Pinson from LSU, Garrison Brooks from Mississippi State and Keyshawn Bryant from South Carolina made the second team.

Unlike the media preseason selections, no vote for SEC Player of the Year or predicted order of finish was conducted.

