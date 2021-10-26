Advertisement

Fmr. Estill County teacher pleads guilty in sex message scandal

File
File(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Estill County teacher accused of not reporting sexual messages between a student and a man she was dating has pleaded guilty.

Court documents show Sherry Murphy pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment as part of a plea agreement. Charges of intimdating a witness and assault were dropped.

A Kentucky State Police investigation revealed that Torstein Torsteinson, a Honduran immigrant in the US on a work visa, contacted a student on Facebook in an attempt to have sex in 2018. His attempts were unsuccessful, so he got in a relationship with then-teacher Murphy.

Troopers say Murphy was aware of the messages, but she did not report it to authorities.

Further investigation also revealed Murphy punched a juvenile in the face inside her home. She was also accused of forcing the child to lie to social services and the school district about the attack.

Torstienson was charged with unlawful transaction with a minor and tampering with physical evidence.

Sentencing for Murphy is scheduled for January 4.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(PRNewsfoto/American Electric Power)
AEP: Kentucky Power to be sold to Liberty Utilities
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Photo of Scooby Doo submitted by Hillview Stables.
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
What will Winter look like this year?
What will this winter look like?: What Health Experts are saying and what you should know

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman facing additional charges after being found with drugs in jail
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Cold morning gives way to a fairly nice afternoon
Both lanes of US-23 to be shut down Wednesday morning
Halloween House
Bowling Green homeowner sets up impressive Halloween display
Eastern Kentucky author comes to HCTC for diversity talk - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky author comes to HCTC for diversity talk - 11:00 p.m.