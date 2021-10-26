Advertisement

EKU Colonels Caravan makes stop in Hazard

EKU Basketball releases non-conference schedule
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Prior to kicking off their 2021 season, the EKU men’s and women’s coaching staff made a stop in Hazard to promote the team.

Men’s head coach AW Hamilton shared the team’s goal to surpass the previous record for season tickets sold.

Two Hazard natives will suit up for the Colonels this year in senior Braxton Beverly and freshman Wade Pelfrey.

“It would be unreal. I told the team, they ask me all the time how many people from Hazard I think come, I told them maybe a quarter of the gym sometimes is people from Hazard. And people come out tonight, you know take a night out to come out here and see them. People that support me and Wade, it means everything,” said Beverly about seeing Eastern Kentuckians at Colonel games this season.

Both squads will play back-to-back on November 11.

