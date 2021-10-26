Dreary and cold day ahead, slow clearing later

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While you might need an umbrella at times early, a warm jacket will be a must-have accessory today.

Today and Tonight

While some of us could see a few stray showers this morning, most of us will dry up by lunchtime. The clouds, however, are a different animal. I think they stay with us most of the day and that will leave temperatures struggling to climb. I do think we see some late-day sunshine, but it might be too late to make a difference on our highs, which I believe will barely make it into the low 50s today. If we see the sun earlier, we could make a run at the mid-50s.

Tonight, the clouds will make all the difference. If we see more clouds, we will stay a little warmer. If we see less clouds, patchy frost is possible. Some models have us dropping to around freezing overnight. Regardless, we will be in the 30s for lows. It will be a cold night across the mountains.

Extended Forecast

I think we see mostly sunny skies for Wednesday, which will allow us to make a run at the 60-degree mark. Unfortunately, our nice break from the action doesn’t last long.

Our second cold front of the week will make its way toward our region on Thursday, ramping up the rain chances again. This one could last several days too. Highs Thursday will be in the low 60s before dropping into the 50s for Friday and Saturday. It’s not looking good for Friday night football or folks who plan on Trick or Treating Thursday or Saturday. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

