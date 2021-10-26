Advertisement

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands across the state

Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program
Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program(Courtesy of Konza United Way | WIBW)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) Office of Special Education and Early Learning (OSEEL) recently announced the expansion of the Imagination Library program across Kentucky.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a childhood book gifting program which has gotten international recognition since its start in 1995.

The program gives books to children 0-5 years old, free of charge each month.

“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” said Dolly Parton

“Exposing a child to books and reading is significant to their success in academics and life,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books in the hands of children at a young age, opening the doors to possibilities. At KDE, we are excited to be a part of expanding the Imagination Library across Kentucky to reach more children, because all children should have access to books and doors that they can open.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
An Eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Jackson County High School football players credited with saving man’s life
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to decline

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Sheriff: Knox County woman arrested for drug charges
2021 Business Appreciation Awards in Perry County
Businesses, organizations recognized during 2021 Business Appreciation Awards
Eastern Kentucky family gets help repairing home
CESO employees from across America help Eastern Kentucky family repair home
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly lane closures planned for I-140
Delays to begin on KY-15 in Breathitt County