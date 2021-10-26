Advertisement

Delays to begin on KY-15 in Breathitt County

By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Drivers in the Jackson and Breathitt County area can expect delays on KY-15 next week.

Starting Monday, November 1, a section of KY-15 between Lost Creek and Haddix will have repair work underway.

The work will be to repair and stabilize an embankment failure and break in pavement.

KYTC said temporary traffic signs will tell drivers which lanes will be closed in the work zone.

