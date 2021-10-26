Crews begin construction on Rowland Acres Industrial Park

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Construction crews began work on Monday to transform 180 acres of farm land into what will become Laurel County’s largest industrial park.

“When you convert a farm into an industrial park, there’s lots of housekeeping items,” London-Laurel County Economic Development Executive Director Paula Thompson said. “So we’re in the process of taking down the barns and the structures and we’re going to tackle a few trees and try to get the property opened up and be attractive.”

The Rowland Acres property sits less than two miles away from I-75 on Route 192 in London. Officials with the London-Laurel County Economic Development Authority said that they are excited to break ground.

“We have that opportunity to tackle, get our hands on the property, roll up our sleeves, get to work and have something fantastic to offer new companies that are looking for a larger parcel,” Thompson said.

Thompson said that their goal is to provide even more opportunities for community members across Eastern Kentucky.

“They’re looking not just for a job, they’re looking for a career and I’m super excited to be able to offer that pay really well with good benefits,” Thompsons said. “We have lots of folks that commute to London and now they have an opportunity for a really good job.”

Adding Rowland Acres expands what is already an extensive network of industrial parks in the area.

“This is our eighth industrial park and we have had great success with our other seven parks,” Thompsons said. “They’re all full and they’re a great addition to our community.”

Thompson said that they have no tentative grand opening date set for Rowland Acres, but she encourages people to check out opportunities at the nearby Grier Industrial park in the meantime.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.