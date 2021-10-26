Advertisement

Corbin, Whitley County dominate in 13th Region semifinals

Corbin and Whitley County took care of business in McKee on Monday.
Corbin and Whitley County took care of business in McKee on Monday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a tale of two shutouts as the 13th Region Volleyball semifinals set up an all-county championship.

In the first game, Whitley County beat Bell County 3-0 with set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-12.

In the second game, Corbin handled North Laurel 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-21.

Corbin and Whitley County will meed in the championship on Tuesday at Jackson County High School. The game will start at 7 p.m.

