Corbin, Whitley County dominate in 13th Region semifinals

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a tale of two shutouts as the 13th Region Volleyball semifinals set up an all-county championship.

In the first game, Whitley County beat Bell County 3-0 with set scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-12.

In the second game, Corbin handled North Laurel 3-0 with set scores of 25-17, 25-7 and 25-21.

Corbin and Whitley County will meed in the championship on Tuesday at Jackson County High School. The game will start at 7 p.m.

