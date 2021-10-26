Cooler temperatures ahead of another rain chance

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - I know what most folks don’t want to hear after a good soaking rain yesterday is that we have more on the way, but that’s exactly what’s on our plates later this week. But the good news is that we do have an opportunity to dry out first.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

After clearing out this evening, we are in for some temperatures we haven’t seen in a little bit! Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to tumble all the way into the middle 30s for overnight lows! Some valley locations may even flirt with the freezing mark! That’s thanks to cold air that’s built into the region behind yesterday’s cold front.

We will likely see some warming on Wednesday as clouds stream in ahead of our next storm system. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to jump into the lower 60s. Still below average, but warmer than today! Clouds continue to stream in overnight with lows only falling into the low to middle 50s.

The Rest of the Week

We stay on the cooler side as clouds stream in ahead of a big low pressure working into the region. This feature will bring plenty of showers back to the region for Thursday and Friday as it looks to move right on top of us. That will keep clouds and showers in the forecast as highs get stuck in the middle to upper 50s for the end of the work week.

Showers stick around to start Saturday but begin to diminish later in the day as our low finally moves on out. Highs stay on the cool side in the lower 60s as sunshine begins to work back into the forecast. High pressure looks to take over heading into Sunday and Monday as highs stay in the lower 60s. Finally, a fall-like pattern.

