CESO employees from across America help Eastern Kentucky family repair home

FLOYD COUNTY (WYMT) - Officials with the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) announced a team of volunteers from across the country are coming together to help a family in Floyd County repair their home.

The Lafferty Family needed extensive repairs done on their home, and could not do the work themselves. The family of five said the house was mainly used for storage.

CESO, a firm that offers a variety of services, is joining CAP to work on the home. The organization is financing the project and sending a team to do the necessary work.

