Advertisement

CESO employees from across America help Eastern Kentucky family repair home

Eastern Kentucky family gets help repairing home
Eastern Kentucky family gets help repairing home(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY (WYMT) - Officials with the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) announced a team of volunteers from across the country are coming together to help a family in Floyd County repair their home.

The Lafferty Family needed extensive repairs done on their home, and could not do the work themselves. The family of five said the house was mainly used for storage.

CESO, a firm that offers a variety of services, is joining CAP to work on the home. The organization is financing the project and sending a team to do the necessary work.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
An Eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Jackson County High School football players credited with saving man’s life
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to decline

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Sheriff: Knox County woman arrested for drug charges
Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands across the state
2021 Business Appreciation Awards in Perry County
Businesses, organizations recognized during 2021 Business Appreciation Awards
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly lane closures planned for I-140
Delays to begin on KY-15 in Breathitt County