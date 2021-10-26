Businesses, organizations recognized during 2021 Business Appreciation Awards
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations in Hazard and Perry County were recognized Tuesday afternoon at Big Blue Smokehouse.
17 organizations were recognized during this year’s Business Appreciation awards.
Hazard ARH along with Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River District Health Department was awarded the Healthcare Warrior Award for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can see the award list below:
2020 Business Appreciation Awards on behalf of the City of Hazard, Perry County, and the Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce:
Special Awards
Healthcare Warrior Award - Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare
Healthcare Warrior Award– Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River Health Department
Business and Community Appreciation Award – 911 and Perry County Ambulance Authority
Downtown Improvement Award – Jon Wilder Law Office Building
Community Appreciation Award Celebrating 40 Years of Black Gold Festival
Hazard Perry County Chamber Awards Top votes:
Member Category
Best Service Business Award –more than 10 employees– TVS Cable
Best Service Business Award – 10 employees or less – Suzanne Deaton Photography
Best Retail Member – McDonald’s of Hazard
Best Non-Profit Award – Housing Development Alliance
Best Healthcare Service – Primary Care Centers
Best Established Business – WSGS
Best New Member – Hazard Coffee Company
Non-Member Category
Best Retail Business – Envazion Gaming, Oak and Willow
Best Non-Profit- Dolly Parton Library, Kentucky River Animal Shelter
