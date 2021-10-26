Advertisement

Businesses, organizations recognized during 2021 Business Appreciation Awards

2021 Business Appreciation Awards in Perry County
2021 Business Appreciation Awards in Perry County(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations in Hazard and Perry County were recognized Tuesday afternoon at Big Blue Smokehouse.

17 organizations were recognized during this year’s Business Appreciation awards.

Hazard ARH along with Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River District Health Department was awarded the Healthcare Warrior Award for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the award list below:

2020 Business Appreciation Awards on behalf of the City of Hazard, Perry County, and the Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce:

Special Awards

Healthcare Warrior Award - Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Healthcare Warrior Award– Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River Health Department

Business and Community Appreciation Award – 911 and Perry County Ambulance Authority

Downtown Improvement Award – Jon Wilder Law Office Building

Community Appreciation Award Celebrating 40 Years of Black Gold Festival

Hazard Perry County Chamber Awards Top votes:

Member Category

Best Service Business Award –more than 10 employees– TVS Cable

Best Service Business Award – 10 employees or less – Suzanne Deaton Photography

Best Retail Member – McDonald’s of Hazard

Best Non-Profit Award – Housing Development Alliance

Best Healthcare Service – Primary Care Centers

Best Established Business – WSGS

Best New Member – Hazard Coffee Company

Non-Member Category

Best Retail Business – Envazion Gaming, Oak and Willow

Best Non-Profit- Dolly Parton Library, Kentucky River Animal Shelter

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
An Eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game...
Jackson County High School football players credited with saving man’s life
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to decline

Latest News

An arrest has been made.
Sheriff: Knox County woman arrested for drug charges
Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands across the state
Eastern Kentucky family gets help repairing home
CESO employees from across America help Eastern Kentucky family repair home
TRAFFIC ALERT: Nightly lane closures planned for I-140
Delays to begin on KY-15 in Breathitt County