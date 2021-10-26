Businesses, organizations recognized during 2021 Business Appreciation Awards

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several businesses and organizations in Hazard and Perry County were recognized Tuesday afternoon at Big Blue Smokehouse.

17 organizations were recognized during this year’s Business Appreciation awards.

Hazard ARH along with Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River District Health Department was awarded the Healthcare Warrior Award for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the award list below:

2020 Business Appreciation Awards on behalf of the City of Hazard, Perry County, and the Hazard Perry Chamber of Commerce:

Special Awards

Healthcare Warrior Award - Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare

Healthcare Warrior Award– Scott Lockard and the Kentucky River Health Department

Business and Community Appreciation Award – 911 and Perry County Ambulance Authority

Downtown Improvement Award – Jon Wilder Law Office Building

Community Appreciation Award Celebrating 40 Years of Black Gold Festival

Hazard Perry County Chamber Awards Top votes:

Member Category

Best Service Business Award –more than 10 employees– TVS Cable

Best Service Business Award – 10 employees or less – Suzanne Deaton Photography

Best Retail Member – McDonald’s of Hazard

Best Non-Profit Award – Housing Development Alliance

Best Healthcare Service – Primary Care Centers

Best Established Business – WSGS

Best New Member – Hazard Coffee Company

Non-Member Category

Best Retail Business – Envazion Gaming, Oak and Willow

Best Non-Profit- Dolly Parton Library, Kentucky River Animal Shelter

