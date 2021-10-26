ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mercades Jackson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercades Jackson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.
Mercades is a senior at Powell County High School where she holds a 4.08 GPA.
Mercades has maintained a 4.0 GPA since she began high school, she also worked at the city clay DQ for more than 2 years, but just recently started on her new job at Rocky Mountain ATV in Winchester, KY.
Mercades was in band for 3 years, where she played the flute and received first chair for 1 one yea.
Mercades was also a manager for the girls soccer team when she was in the 9th grade.
