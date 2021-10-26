Advertisement

ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mercades Jackson

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercades Jackson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Mercades is a senior at Powell County High School where she holds a 4.08 GPA.

Mercades has maintained a 4.0 GPA since she began high school, she also worked at the city clay DQ for more than 2 years, but just recently started on her new job at Rocky Mountain ATV in Winchester, KY.

Mercades was in band for 3 years, where she played the flute and received first chair for 1 one yea.

Mercades was also a manager for the girls soccer team when she was in the 9th grade.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘His legacy is remarkable’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Religious billboard sparks local controversy
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Woman breaks into home under construction, claims homeowner is her ‘guardian angel’
Hillview Stables
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return

Latest News

Riley, Pott. County children can now participate in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library program
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands across the state
Mountain News at 6 - Student Achiever 10/25
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Ashtyn Meyers
Mountain News at 6 - Student Achiever 10/25
Mountain News at 6 - Student Achiever 10/25
Floyd County Schools has placed counselors at every school in the district. This decision is to...
Floyd County Schools set to launch Test to Stay program on Monday