ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Mercades Jackson

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercades Jackson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Mercades is a senior at Powell County High School where she holds a 4.08 GPA.

Mercades has maintained a 4.0 GPA since she began high school, she also worked at the city clay DQ for more than 2 years, but just recently started on her new job at Rocky Mountain ATV in Winchester, KY.

Mercades was in band for 3 years, where she played the flute and received first chair for 1 one yea.

Mercades was also a manager for the girls soccer team when she was in the 9th grade.

