Appalachian Arts Alliance, WSGS team up in radio takeover for fundraising

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance took over WSGS on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Many local music artists, like Ben Fugate, stopped by the radio station to help raise money for the organization.

Executive Director Tim Deaton said fundraisers like this help pay the organization’s bills, and make sure they can provide many programs for the community.

“The Art Station is for everyone there’s not one type, specific kind of person, demographic, nothing,” he said. “It’s for every single person in our community and that’s what it’s designed for and that’s what we do what we do.”

The goal is to raise $25,000. We will update this story when we learn the final total.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.