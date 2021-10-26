Advertisement

Another major Kentucky hospital relaxing visitation restrictions following decrease in COVID cases

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a decrease in the daily number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Laurel County, Saint Joseph London is relaxing its visitation policy restrictions.

Starting Tuesday, October 26th, two visitors will be allowed with patients in the obstetrics and inpatient care areas and one visitor will be allowed in the Emergency Department 24 hours a day.

The following visitation restrictions are still in place: Patients in outpatient services are allowed one visitor if necessary for care. Outpatient surgery patients are permitted one visitor that must stay with them at all times. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients. In addition, anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat or other flu-like symptoms will not be permitted to visit the hospital.

“We are pleased to see the decline in COVID-19 cases,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph London. “In order to continue lifting visitor restrictions, we urge our community to get vaccinated against the coronavirus and continue to practice safety measures. Our team is actively monitoring any changes in the number of COVID-19 cases, and we will continue to do our part to keep our patients, visitors, staff and community safe.”

For more information on the updated visitor policy, click here.

