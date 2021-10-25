Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges in Knox County

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County woman is facing charges following an incident last week.

Knox County deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on KY 225 on October 22nd.

The suspect in the case, Dayna Jo Hubbard, 29, of Prestonsburg, is accused of kicking down the door and fighting with a woman inside.

Hubbard was found in possession of meth and various pills.

She is charged with burglary, assault, trafficking in controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘There’s no way to sum up Sonny’s legacy in words’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager funeral arrangements announced
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
Letcher County golf course prepping for upcoming Thanksgiving themed events
Eastern Kentucky golf course prepping for upcoming Thanksgiving themed events

Latest News

Funds were awarded to 11 drug task force agencies located across Kentucky to disrupt and...
Gov. Beshear, state officials, awards more than $500,000 in grants to organizations fighting the opioid epidemic
Photo Courtesy: Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Police searching for missing man in Wise County
Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook page
Dog survives nearly 200 foot fall in the Red River Gorge