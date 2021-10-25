Woman arrested on drug charges in Knox County

ARTEMUS, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County woman is facing charges following an incident last week.

Knox County deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at a home on KY 225 on October 22nd.

The suspect in the case, Dayna Jo Hubbard, 29, of Prestonsburg, is accused of kicking down the door and fighting with a woman inside.

Hubbard was found in possession of meth and various pills.

She is charged with burglary, assault, trafficking in controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.

She was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

