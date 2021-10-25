Advertisement

Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to decline

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID-19 news briefing Monday afternoon from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

You can watch the briefing here:

In his report, the Governor announced 544 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Monday, bringing the case total to 736,724.

112 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 919 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 281 people remain in the ICU, with 157 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.84%.

The Governor also announced 23 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday , bringing the statewide total to 9,640.

56 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 71.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘There’s no way to sum up Sonny’s legacy in words’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager funeral arrangements announced
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
Our entire region is under a risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for...
Stormy Monday ahead, severe storms possible

Latest News

Kentucky Retail Federation releases proposal for reopening
Kentuckians urged to get holiday shopping done early
Black Cat Awareness
Why Black Cats aren’t really bad luck
A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the...
WATCH | Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country
Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman visited Knox County on Monday to announce funding for a...
‘Broadband is no longer a luxury, it’s life or death’ Lt. Gov Coleman joins other officials to announce needed funding