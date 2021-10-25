Watch: Governor Andy Beshear holds weekly COVID-19 briefing as cases continue to decline

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly COVID-19 news briefing Monday afternoon from the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort.

You can watch the briefing here:

In his report, the Governor announced 544 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Monday, bringing the case total to 736,724.

112 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 919 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 281 people remain in the ICU, with 157 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.84%.

The Governor also announced 23 new COVID-19 deaths on Monday , bringing the statewide total to 9,640.

56 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Owsley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 71.2 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

