Vague social media threat sparks concern across the country

By Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A social media threat out of Missouri caused a lot of anxiety across the country over the weekend.

A number of school districts in Kentucky had parents and students reporting it to them.

We’ve heard from officials in Bath County, Knox County and, in Madison County, they were receiving calls from concerned parents that there was going to be an attack at schools in their area on Monday.

Officials tell us the threat itself was not targeted towards any schools in the commonwealth, but officials with the Richmond Police Department say that they still investigate all threats the same way.

“Like any, you know any threat that we may hear about, no matter how large or small, we take it very seriously here,” said William O’Donnell, Richmond Assistant Police Chief.

Friday evening, a threat went around on Snapchat saying that there would be a shooting at “Central High School.” There was no state, no county, no city mentioned in that message. So, schools across the country began to look into the nature of this threat.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement investigations across the country eventually led investigators back to a group of suspects in Missouri.

Richmond Police say, while the threat wasn’t here this time, the police department has a process to go through and determine what threats are credible and a response for any threat that comes in.

“We just want everyone to feel comfortable as they come into their workplace and their school environment,” O’Donnell said. “If there’s an issue, if you’re having troubles, reach out to someone. Posting stuff recklessly, if you will, on social media for whatever reason is not the answer.”

Officials tells us there was increased presence at Madison Central High School Monday morning, which is standard procedure.

