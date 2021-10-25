UPIKE Nursing has paws on the pulse of state-of-the-art training opportunities

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville’s Elliott School of Nursing continues to grow as the program’s capabilities and contributions expand.

The newly renovated skills and simulation labs, which were funded by a private donor, are now open and operating as the region’s future nurses study up to scrub in.

“This is a state-of-the art facility that can be compared to large colleges across the country. The students are excited to be able to have facilities that replicate a clinical setting where they will be employed. And that gives them an edge,” said UPIKE Provost Dr. Lori Werth.

With an up-to-date skills lab for the students to garner the knowledge needed to get the ball rolling, and hands-on opportunities allowing simulated patients to teach the students the skills needed in the field, the hospital-like setting creates an environment much like that the students will experience in their careers.

“The skills lab is a place where nursing student learn the basic skills that they need to be a nurse: How to do injections, how to start IVs, how to examine patients at the very basic levels,” said UPIKE President Dr. Burton Webb. “And it’s in the simulation center where they get a chance to work on mannequin patients or simulated patients before they go into a hospital room and actually do procedures on live patients.”

University officials say the new space is the college’s way of keeping a finger on the pulse of the best available training to prepare students to fill the overwhelming need for well-trained nurses all across the region.

“It helps them to have confidence in their skillset. It helps them be able to move into that setting in a hospital so that they can take care of patients with confidence and with security,” said Dr. Webb.

During an open house Monday, community members and perspective students were invited to take a look at the labs through guided tours. One of the instructors explained the difference between the current space and the small space the nursing school started with years ago.

“This is where the magic of nursing happens,” she said. “Whenever I went to school here, we didn’t have a skills lab that looked like this. So, this is like the Disney of skills labs.”

That growth, according to Dr. Webb, is what the university is all about. He said it is not just about the current students or even the future of the program- it is about the future of healthcare in the region.

“Donovan Blackburn is the CEO of Pikeville Medical Center and it is almost the opening sentence of every meeting we have. We need more nurses,” said Dr. Webb. “He is always asking us to increase the size of our program, to increase the quality of our program, to continue to move forward in providing the nurses that the eastern part of Kentucky needs. That we desperately need.”

Webb said this move is one in a series of many as the university works to prepare the Bears to lead- from the hill to the hospitals.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to is seeing even more University of Pikeville alumni walking the halls of Pikeville Medical Center, ARH, and every other hospital in this region. Because I believe the quality of care that they provide is outstanding,” he said.

