Stormy Monday ahead, severe storms possible

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day.

Today and Tonight

A strong cold front will bring chances for showers and storms to our region later today. I think we start the day dry, but once the rain chances start, they won’t go anywhere for a while. It will be a breezy day too, with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 20 mph at times.

Temperatures will actually go up through the morning as the warmer air surges in ahead of the front. I think most of us top out in the upper 60s today. We will actually probably see some sunshine early, which could be a good or bad thing, depending on how you look at it.

As of the 2 a.m. update, the Storm Prediction Center has our entire region under a risk for severe weather with a higher risk in the border counties. The main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain and some small hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out in the counties in the slight risk (2 out of 5).

Our entire region is under a risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday, October 25th. (WYMT)

Full disclosure: Models are split on this one. The two main ones (GFS and Euro) believe we see the worst of the storms early (mid-morning time frame) and then it’s just rain for the rest of the day. However, the high-resolution models (HRRR and Hi-Res NAM) show two rounds of storms, one in the morning and then a second in the afternoon. The skies would have to clear and our temperatures would have to rebound for that to happen. We’ll just have to wait and see how it plays out. I can tell you this: afternoon sunshine is not our friend.

Tonight, rain chances continue, especially early under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday would be a good day for a big pot of soup or chili. The day will start off dreary and temperatures will struggle to make it into the 50s for highs. I do think we will see some clearing late and maybe a stray chance for a shower early. Lows could drop into the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies Tuesday night. Sweater weather for sure.

Wednesday doesn’t look too bad with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs should top out around 60 there. Unfortunately, the rain break is brief this week. It looks like a second cold front returns for the end of the work and school week, bringing chances for showers and maybe storms back into play for Thursday and Friday.

