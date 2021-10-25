Advertisement

Stoops: “We will see” on Ali, McCall

Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.
Mark Stoops speaks with the media on October 25, 2021.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The second half of the season has unofficially begun, with UK head coach Mark Stoops holding his weekly news conference.

Stoops says he likes where the team is following the Georgia game.

“I was appreciative of the team’s approach (to the bye week),” Stoops said.

Injury updates on Josh Ali and Marquan McCall were also asked about. Stoops said it’s possible that both could be back for the Mississippi State game.

“We will see,” Stoops said. “I feel like there’s a chance.”

Stoops was also asked about his name being listed among candidates for the Miami job. He served as a defensive back coach on Larry Coker’s staff there from 2001-03.

In response, Stoops said “I’m not getting into any of that.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Wildcats move up in latest AFCA Coaches’ Poll
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
AP Poll: Cats move up after bye week
