Stoops: “We will see” on Ali, McCall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The second half of the season has unofficially begun, with UK head coach Mark Stoops holding his weekly news conference.

Stoops says he likes where the team is following the Georgia game.

“I was appreciative of the team’s approach (to the bye week),” Stoops said.

Injury updates on Josh Ali and Marquan McCall were also asked about. Stoops said it’s possible that both could be back for the Mississippi State game.

“We will see,” Stoops said. “I feel like there’s a chance.”

Stoops was also asked about his name being listed among candidates for the Miami job. He served as a defensive back coach on Larry Coker’s staff there from 2001-03.

In response, Stoops said “I’m not getting into any of that.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.