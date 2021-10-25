Police searching for missing man in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Southwest Virginia are asking for your help to find a man who was last seen nearly two years ago.

In a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they are looking for Christopher Shane Sexton.

Police say his family reported him missing on Saturday. He was last known to be in the Guest River section of Wise County in 2019.

If you have any information in the case, please contact Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

