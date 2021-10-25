Advertisement

Police searching for missing man in Wise County

Photo Courtesy: Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Wise County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Police in Southwest Virginia are asking for your help to find a man who was last seen nearly two years ago.

In a post on the Wise County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they are looking for Christopher Shane Sexton.

Police say his family reported him missing on Saturday. He was last known to be in the Guest River section of Wise County in 2019.

If you have any information in the case, please contact Wise County Central Dispatch at 276-328-3756.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
One man dead after crash in Perry County
Sonny Osborne, one half of the Osborne Brothers, dies at 83
‘There’s no way to sum up Sonny’s legacy in words’ Family and friends remember longtime member of the Osborne Brothers
Former WYMT General Sales Manager Morrison Stepp has died. He was 47 years old.
Former WYMT General Sales Manager funeral arrangements announced
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies
Letcher County golf course prepping for upcoming Thanksgiving themed events
Eastern Kentucky golf course prepping for upcoming Thanksgiving themed events

Latest News

Woman arrested on drug charges in Knox County
Funds were awarded to 11 drug task force agencies located across Kentucky to disrupt and...
Gov. Beshear, state officials, awards more than $500,000 in grants to organizations fighting the opioid epidemic
Leaders with the New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the new Vision Food Pantry on...
Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need
Photo Courtesy: Wolfe County Search and Rescue Facebook page
Dog survives nearly 200 foot fall in the Red River Gorge