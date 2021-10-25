Police searching for missing man in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department tell WYMT Christopher Garlic, 30, of Calvin, was last seen early Sunday morning.

We’re told he was driving a 2001 dark blue Chevy Cruze with a pink car seat in the back heading toward Flat Lick. He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a white t-shirt, ankle socks and Birkenstock sandals. Garlic is 5′10″, approximately 165 pounds and has brown hair.

Police say he has family living in the Knox and Laurel County area. They do not believe he is in danger, but his family said it is out of character for him to ignore calls and his car was having mechanical issues.

If you know where he might be, call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

