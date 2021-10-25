Advertisement

Perry County Sheriff: Stolen road signs lead to problems for emergency crews

By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joseph Engle is reporting that “most of the 911 road signs have been removed from Lost Creek Road.”

He said it is impossible for the department to find whoever stole them.

He adds when road signs are removed, first responders have a difficult time getting to people in life or death situations.

“It may seem like a joke, but it’s no joke when a first responder has missed the turn to someone in need of help because the sign was taken down,” he said.

