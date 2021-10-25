Advertisement

Limited visitation now allowed at one Kentucky hospital

(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Kentucky hospital have started easing up on their visitation restrictions put in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, at least for now.

Starting Monday, October 25th, Baptist Health Corbin will allow one visitor per patient in most areas and two visitors per patient in the Labor and Delivery unit between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

We’re told visitation for patients with active COVID infections will be handled on an individual basis. All visitors who are approved will have to wear appropriate personal protective equipment or PPE while in the patient’s room.

“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” said Anthony Powers, president of Baptist Health Corbin. “Our healthcare professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency. We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so that we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”

Healthcare officials also ask visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms.

