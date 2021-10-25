Advertisement

Kentuckians urged to get holiday shopping done early

By Zak Hawke
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Supply chain issues, staffing shortages and climbing prices caused by the pandemic are contributing to what will likely be a difficult holiday season for shoppers.

If you’re in the market for gaming consoles, toys, books, shoes or clothes, sources say to buy sooner rather than later.

“The holiday season is a great time to support the retailers in your community,” said Tod Griffin, president of the Kentucky Retail Federation. “This year, we’re encouraging Kentuckians to get their holiday shopping done early and not wait until the last minute. Retailers across the state are doing everything they can to overcome the supply chain and staffing issues impacting our industry, and we ask shoppers for their patience and understanding.”

Officials at the Kentucky Retail Federation advise shoppers to call ahead to check on the supply of what they’re looking for. Those officials add purchasing gift certificates is a good way to support businesses still recovering from the pandemic.

“Kentucky’s retail industry has had to navigate many challenges over the last 18 months,” added Griffin. “But businesses and their hardworking employees have stepped up time and time again to serve their customers.”

For those sending gifts in the mail, USPS, FedEx and UPS have released their ship-by dates for the holidays.

