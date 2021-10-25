Gov. Beshear, state officials, awards more than $500,000 in grants to organizations fighting the opioid epidemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - State officials announced more than $1 million in federal funding on Monday, with about half of that going to organizations that are battling the opioid epidemic in our area.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey awarded more than $500,000 of Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant, or JAG, funding to the Kentucky State Police and the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.

“JAG is key to the operation of our multi-jurisdictional task force. Without this funding our ability to combat illegal substances such heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl that is trafficked within our communities would be greatly impacted,” said Wayne Conn, Director of Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force.

“The Commonwealth of Kentucky must work together to ensure that every person is safe, and every person feels safe, in their community,” Secretary Harvey said. “One way we can accomplish this is to reduce crime and violence and address drug trafficking happening throughout our state; this funding will help in that fight and also hopefully bring prosecution of these dangerous drug crimes.”

For a list of 2021-2022 JAG sub-award recipients, please visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

