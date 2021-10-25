Ghost walk, pumpkin walk, zombie dance: Salyersville sets up spooky events

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Salyersville is getting spooky for the Halloween season, resurrecting the annual Ghost Walk with a little twist.

This year’s Renaissance Ghost Walk will include more than 20 local businesses and organizations with booths to hand out candy, inviting families to the city park Thursday night.

“Plan on having a lot of scary ghouls and goblins and all kinds of things in city park and let the kids come out. And after that, we’ve got out ‘Thriller in the Street’ dance, which we’ve had over the last few years,” said Mayor Pete Shepherd.

The public library also created a pumpkin walk scavenger hunt to spice up the season even more. The Thriller dance will bring local students to the streets to perform the Halloween favorite as a finale.

Shepherd says it is just a way to celebrate with some autumnal activities when the community could truly use a treat. The event kicks off Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.