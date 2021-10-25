First of two fronts sets up unsettled weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a break for a mostly nice weekend around the mountains, our unsettled pattern settles right back in to start the work week, with a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day in effect.

Tonight through tomorrow night

We are watching the first of two big time cold fronts set to work through the mountains. Showers and storms continue through our Monday evening hours. Any of those could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Much of the area remains under a one-out-of-five Marginal Risk for severe weather.

Even after storms move through during the evening hours, showers will continue through the nighttime hours. Much cooler air filters back in behind the front as lows tumble into the upper 40s overnight.

Through the Work Week

We look to see plenty of cold air filter into the mountains as we head into Tuesday. We’ll wake up to mostly cloudy skies before clearing a bit into the afternoon. Daytime highs will struggle to get into the middle to upper 50s. Overnight lows are back in the chilly category as clear skies help us drop into the upper 30s to near 40º for Tuesday night.

We’ll see a reversal for Wednesday ahead of our next front. Mostly sunny skies early will help high temperatures get back into the middle 60s. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, however, because another strong front is headed our way for the late week. Cloudy skies overnight will keep lows a bit milder, only in the upper 40s.

Our next front works in for the end of the week, bringing more showers back to the area. At this point, we look to dodge severe weather chances, but we could see some nice steady rain at times as we close out the work week. Highs look to stay below average in the middle and upper 50s.

