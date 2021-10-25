Eastern Kentucky church opens new food pantry to serve those in need

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Leaders with one church here in the mountains are going above and beyond for those in need in their community.

With help from God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington, New Freedom Worship Center cut the ribbon on the Vision Food Pantry Monday to serve the city of Jenkins and the surrounding areas.

Pastor Danny Quillen said church members have hosted soup kitchens for about five years now and said it was time to upgrade.

Church members are asking for not only food donations, but volunteers.

There are already talks of expanding in the future into another building to take clothing and furniture donations.

